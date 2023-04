Dr Natalie Bonthius - Survival Med

In this episode, I am joined by Dr. Natalie Bonthius.

She is an emergency medicine physician and founder of Survival Med.

She has specialized in wilderness medicine and the neuroscience behind what happens to the body in various life-threatening situations.

Her goal is to take what she has learned and share that information with the public through various courses, to help get better outcomes when help is more than a call away.