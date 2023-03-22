Amanda Bynes’ parents ‘not planning to put her back in conservatorship’

Amanda Bynes’ parents are said to not be thinking about putting her back in a conservatorship after she was put on a “psychiatric hold”, but are reportedly “deeply concerned” about the actress’ well-being.
Amanda Bynes’ parents are said to not be thinking about putting her back in a conservatorship after she was put on a “psychiatric hold”, but are reportedly “deeply concerned” about the actress’ well-being.
Amanda Bynes was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold after wandering the streets of L.A. with no clothes on.