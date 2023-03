Dr. Jen Vandewater | A Pharmacist's Perspective on Big Pharma - Ep. 13

Had a fascinating conversation with Dr. Jen Vandewater about the pharmaceutical industry, what it was like during the pandemic, and what she's doing now with The Wellness Company to promote actual health and wellness rather than giving people drugs.

Dr. Vandewater has also developed a remedy for eliminating the COVID spike protein from your body, whether you've been vaxxed or have long-haul COVID.