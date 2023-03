March 21, 2023

Arriving and departing often from one particular spot, specially at this building’s entrance, I see it as another tell telling sign of the spies’ presence.

On average, you have vehicles departing, arriving and double parking in this street, every 10/20 minutes if not less, between the hours of 4 am and 1 am, also many livery vehicles and taxis.

I should add, the spies do adapt according to my postings.