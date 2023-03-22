THE HAMMER IS ABOUT TO DROP - Scotty Mar10

This is the intro clip, "THE HAMMER IS ABOUT TO DROP", from the "Simon & Garfunkel - Mrs. Robinson" video that Scotty Mar10 posted on his Rumble channel on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Scotty said to save the video.
I LITERALLY saved it.
I downloaded it and am sharing it on my Rumble channel.
I am sharing this intro clip separately, then I will share the rest of the video.
You will understand why after both are posted.
There is a lot to digest in this Scotty film, so separating the intro from the rest of the video should be helpful.
I know that it will be for when I decide to slowly digest each bit of information given out throughout the video.
Pause.
Write.
Research.
Watch a bit more.
Research more.
Write more - taking notes.
Yeah, you get it.