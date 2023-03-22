Security takes down armed man who tried to enter Tampa gentleman's club

A dramatic video released by the Tampa Police Department showed the moment security guards took down a man after he tried to enter a gentleman's club with multiple weapons.

"The first thing that came to mind is what happened in Orlando at Pulse," said Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw with the Tampa Police Department.

Officers said that around 1:15 a.m.

On Sunday, Michael Rudman, 44, approached Mons Venus on North Dale Mabry Highway with a gun in one hand and a flashlight in the other.

Police said Rudman was wearing a red and black devil mask and that he had the words "kill" and "dark one" on his arms.