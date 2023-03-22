Security takes down armed man who tried to enter Tampa gentleman's club
A dramatic video released by the Tampa Police Department showed the moment security guards took down a man after he tried to enter a gentleman&apos;s club with multiple weapons.

&quot;The first thing that came to mind is what happened in Orlando at Pulse,&quot; said Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw with the Tampa Police Department.

Officers said that around 1:15 a.m.

On Sunday, Michael Rudman, 44, approached Mons Venus on North Dale Mabry Highway with a gun in one hand and a flashlight in the other.

Police said Rudman was wearing a red and black devil mask and that he had the words &quot;kill&quot; and &quot;dark one&quot; on his arms.