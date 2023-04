Parents of St. Pete woman found dead in alley plead for answers, justice

Two precious girls — 3 and 5 years old — are now without their mother after what happened in St.

Petersburg last week.

The two girls’ mother, Jona Waller, 34, was found dead.

“It has been a nightmare ever since,” said Patricia Suggs-Walker, Waller’s mother.

“I’m not sleeping, I’m not eating, I’m not doing my daily living what I would do, because I need to find out what happened to my baby.

I need to know what happened to her.”