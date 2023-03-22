The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Interior Design

Stylish design and dynamic driving pleasure: where the new GLC Coupé comes into its own.

As the sporty sibling of the GLC SUV, it rounds off the best-selling Mercedes-Benz series of vehicles.

The first impression, before the GLC Coupé even starts: elegance, dynamism and offroad adventure.

Striking proportions, dramatic surfaces and precisely moulded edges define an unmistakeable look, complemented by a clearly laid-out, high-quality interior.

The GLC Coupé combines sporty performance with high efficiency.

All models are equipped with electric drive technology, either as a plug-in hybrid with an all-electric range suitable for everyday needs or as a mild hybrid with 48-volt technology and an integrated starter-generator for an extra boost and energy recuperation.

And the new GLC Coupé is at home on almost any terrain.

Whether on or off the road, it impresses with its comfort and agility.

The sports suspension is standard.

The optional 4.5° rear axle steering makes the vehicle even more manoeuvrable.

It is offered in the Technology package along with AIRMATIC air suspension.

Off the road, the Coupé scores with numerous features such as 4MATIC all-wheel drive and purely electric off-road driving in the plug-in models.

The off-road screen and the """"transparent bonnet” as an element of the 360° camera enhance the comfort of the driving experience.