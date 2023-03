Coffee-hooked Libyans brace for low-caffeine Ramadan days

As the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan approaches, people in Libya are preparing to go without coffee.

Libyans have been drinking coffee since at least the 15th century, as beans from Yemen made their way along North African trade routes and into Europe.

But when Italy occupied Libya in 1911, the country's coffee culture adopted a new twist, with espressos taking the place of cardamom-tinted Arabic coffee.