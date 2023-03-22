BREAKING: WITNESS FORMER LAWYER ROBERT J. COSTELLO IMPLODES NY DA'S CASE TO ARREST TRUMP

Witness IMPLODES NY DA's case to arrest Trump and his star witness after Michael Cohen's former legal advisor EXPOSING him as “convicted perjured... far from solid evidence.”
Witness IMPLODES NY DA's case to arrest Trump and his star witness after Michael Cohen's former legal advisor EXPOSING him as “convicted perjured... far from solid evidence.”
Michael Cohen is the MAIN WITNESS in Alvin Bragg's case against President Trump. His former lawyer testified before a..
Attorney Robert "Bob" Costello, once a legal adviser to Michael Cohen, has told NBC News that he will testify Monday before the..
The grand jury considering the hush-money case against Mr. Trump might hear the testimony of lawyer Robert J. Costello, a critic of..