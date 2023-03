Biden Vetos Anti-ESG Bill…Why That’s BAD for Americans

We all want the environment to be good within reason.

But what does the Social and Governance part of ESG mean to you?

ESG scoring is used in China for the tyrannical CCP to control its citizens.

All a part of “build back better”, this ISM is NOT one that freedom loving Americans want.

The Republicans laid it out in a bill, passing bipartisan through the house and senate, and Brandon Vetoed.

Pay attention GenXers, our America is being destroyed drip by drip.