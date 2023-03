Mill Creek View Tennessee Podcast EP68 Ambassador Sam Brownback Interview & More 3 21 2023

Join us as we interview former Ambassador and Senator Sam Brownback as he shares about the political landscape of our day and the fight for religious freedom both here and abroad.

Sam is an articulate compassionate man whose faith is evident in all that he does.

Steve and Sam discuss many topics some which you won’t hear about on other talk shows.

Sam currently works with The National Committee for Religious Freedom.

For more info visit: www.thencrf.org