Prehistoric Women (1950)

This a 1950 fantasy on Prehistory.

Tigri and her Stone Age friends, all of whom are women, hate all men.

However, she and her Amazon tribe see men as a "necessary evil" and capture them as potential husbands.

Engor (Nixon), who is smarter than the rest of the men, is able to escape them.

He discovers fire and battles enormous beasts.

After he is recaptured by the women, he uses fire to drive off a dragon-like creature.

The women are impressed with him, including their prehistoric queen.

Engor marries Tigri and they begin a new, more civilized, tribe.

Note the hairstyles and swimsuits.