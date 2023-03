Covid-19: India records more than 1,000 Covid cases after 4 months | H3N2 virus | Oneindia News

India recorded over 1,000 fresh cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry data released today, the country saw a total of 1,134 new Covid-19 cases.

India records single-day rise of over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases after 129 days.

