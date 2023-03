Coronation Street Gets a Royal Visitor!

Apparently being a part of the royal family isn’t enough of a soap opera!

Princess Anne has visited the TV kind of soap opera joining the set of Coronation Street.

Before you’re quick to judge, Anne isn’t joining the cast or contributing to the drama of it all, the royal was there as the Patron of the Acid Survivors Trust International.

Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!