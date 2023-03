Techno-Populism: Trump Promotes 15-Minute Smart Cities As "Freedom Cities"

Patrick Wood from Technocracy.news joins me to take a look at Donald Trump's latest poison pill he is promoting, "Freedom Cities." What most will not pick up on due to the "inspiring and positive" delivery of Trump is that what he is actually promoting is called techno-populism.

Wood elaborates on all these aspects of the agenda and then shares how the people can and should oppose it.