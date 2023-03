Steve Baker: Johnson risks looking like 'pound shop Farage'

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker says Boris Johnson has a choice to either be remembered for the "great acts of state crafts that he achieved" or as a "pound shop Nigel Farage" after the former prime minister indicated he will vote against the Stormont break of the Windsor Framework.

Report by Nelsonr.

