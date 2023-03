NYS&W SU100 "First Day Of Spring" With EMD SD70M-2 4064 In The Lead ( New Paint )

NYS&W is taking those four Norfolk Southern "Black & White" SD70M-2's, 4060,4062,4064, and 4066 and repainting them in a more classic NYS&W "Yellow Jacket" Paint scheme.

4064 was the first to get the new colors, and interestingly the FIRST on the first day of spring; to lead SU100 in their new look.