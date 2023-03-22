MOUNTAIN BASE | Minecraft - Part 01

Hello everybody!

Welcome to the new and improved PumpkinSpiceStudios channel!

On this channel, I'll be creating content based on the games that you all suggest, what's new in the gaming community, and my own personal interests.

So, while I will be making content on things that I like, YOU the viewers will have a say in what goes on the channel.

If you'd like to be more involved with the community, join the Discord, and hang out with us in the VC.

If you'd like more ways of being notified on when videos, and or live streams will go up, follow me on Twitter.

Have fun, and enjoy.

Thank you!