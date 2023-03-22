3 diffrent events, making kids smile!

We had a call out for a drive by for a kids birthday, then another, then a member of Idahosdeadpool Posse (Sweetz) was contacted by a dad in a low income complex, So we said, LETS MAKE A DAY OUT OF IT.

Half a day crammed into 11 min.

We put the call out and then added the other 2, we thought we had 15-17, counting on video we had closer to 30 or just over with cars!

Thanks to Idahos Captain America for joining in, AND Sam from Restoration North in McCall for joined in at the last run and didn't get him on video, and 2 others had to leave after the first run and i am sorry I didn't get your names, AND Trooper Collins on YouTube!