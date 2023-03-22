Earthquake: Pak TV anchor continues to deliver news as studio shakes amid quake | Oneindia News

Strong earthquake tremors lasting for several seconds were felt in many parts of north India, including the Delhi-National Capital Region on Tuesday night.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake --with the epicentre in Afghanistan --also shook Pakistan, killing at least nine people in the country and injuring over 160 others.

Three persons were also killed in Afghanistan.

While many videos of the quake are making rounds on social media, one particular video has caught the attention of the netizens.

The video is of a Pakistan television news anchor who continues with his live show amid strong and violent tremors.

