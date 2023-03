Monarch Butterflies Are Disappearing at an Unprecedented Rate

Monarch butterflies were in abundance just a few decades ago, but now they’re a rare sight indeed and that’s likely because they’re now endangered.

And in Mexico where large populations of the insects go to hibernate for the winter, their diminishing numbers are on epic display.

According to Mexico’s Commission for National Protected Areas and the World Wildlife Fund, their count was down 22% over last year.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.