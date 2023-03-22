USA operationalises first permanent base for its troops in Poland| Oneindia News

The US has opened its first permanent military garrison in Poland.

It follows last year’s pledge by President Joe Biden to establish a permanent base – America’s first on NATO’s eastern flank – in Poland following Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The new facility, considered the eighth US permanent military base in the European continent, will be located near Poznan, on the banks of the Varta River in western Poland.

The garrison at Camp Kościuszko, is named after the 18th-century hero who fought for both Polish and US independence.

