Here’s What to Expect as the Sun Approaches Its Solar Maximum in 2025

The Sun is approaching the final years ahead of its solar maximum, or the apex of its 11-year cycle when its activity will peak and its poles will flip.

You’ve probably noticed a lot of news about our solar system’s center in recent months as well, as its wild activity has already been seen and felt on Earth.

So what can we expect as its July 2025 maximum approaches?

Well, a lot.

Veuer's Tony Spitz has the details.