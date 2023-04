War Stories and Beer Episode 2 - Ranger "Trey" Dog Handler

Patrick and Jason are Savage Actual.

Two Special Operations veterans who play video games, airsoft and like to talk about their views on life.

We dont dive into politics and religion, we are here to entertain.

Join us, share a drink and a laugh.

Don't take us or the world too seriously.

We love our fans and are happy to respond to our critics.

We all have a voice, just use yours responsibly.

Thanks for watching!!

Stay Savage!