Building an Outdoor Garden Sink & Shower!

After a long, hard day in the garden, there's nothing better than being able to jump in the outdoor shower to rinse off before cooking a big dinner for the family.

We wanted to build this outdoor garden sink and shower the right way so we hired professionals, but with some time and planning, anyone could do the same in their own garden!

Thanks for hanging with us on the build, opening some new fruit trees, and experiencing the backyard farm with our family!