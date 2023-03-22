Dick Van Dyke Crashes Car, Suffers ‘Minor Injuries’

TMZ reports that the 97-year-old actor crashed into a gate on the morning of March 22.

When law enforcement arrived, Van Dyke attributed the accident to wet driving conditions from the continuous rain in the area.

He says he slid and lost control of the vehicle before hitting the gate.

Sources tell TMZ that Van Dyke may have suffered a concussion.

He also had a bloody nose and mouth.

Van Dyke was treated at the scene and refused to go to the hospital.

Sources say there were no signs of drugs or alcohol.

However, the police have reportedly submitted a request to the DMV to have Van Dyke retake his driving test considering his age.

'New York Post' reports that the veteran actor was in another car crash about 10 years ago.

In that instance, his vehicle burst into flames, but he came away unharmed.

