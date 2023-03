Johnson: ridiculous to suggest I shouldn't trust my advisors

Former prime minister Boris Johnson brands some suggestions from the committee as "ridiculous" saying, "I was the prime minister of the UK" and that he had to "rely on what I was told by my senior, trusted advisors".

Report by Nelsonr.

