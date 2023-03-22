LIVE: GWYNETH PALTROW SKI CRASH DAY 2
Gwyneth Paltrow may or may not have run someone over on a ski hill in Utah and she&apos;s being sued 7 years later by a dude who says his life is now ruined.

On the other hand, he may have hit her and he&apos;s suing her for 3 million smackeroos.

This is the low-stakes trial you&apos;ve been waiting for to cure your depression.

There are lots of laughs.

There&apos;s the plaintiff&apos;s attorney &quot;Sikes, The Coughing Menace&quot; who can&apos;t stop coughing, there&apos;s Paltrow&apos;s lawyer who appears to not know how court works and runs his office like the 3 Stooges and has a very short fuse, a lying witness, and a woman (not Gwyneth) who is twice our age and has had 3 husbands, 2 relationships while you can&apos;t get a date.

The judge has had to stop himself from laughing several times.

Get in here.