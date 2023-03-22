LIVE: GWYNETH PALTROW SKI CRASH DAY 2

Gwyneth Paltrow may or may not have run someone over on a ski hill in Utah and she's being sued 7 years later by a dude who says his life is now ruined.

On the other hand, he may have hit her and he's suing her for 3 million smackeroos.

This is the low-stakes trial you've been waiting for to cure your depression.

There are lots of laughs.

So many laughs.

There's the plaintiff's attorney "Sikes, The Coughing Menace" who can't stop coughing, there's Paltrow's lawyer who appears to not know how court works and runs his office like the 3 Stooges and has a very short fuse, a lying witness, and a woman (not Gwyneth) who is twice our age and has had 3 husbands, 2 relationships while you can't get a date.

The judge has had to stop himself from laughing several times.

Get in here.