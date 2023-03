Shohei Ohtani, Lionel Messi and Mike Tyson on Today's SI Feed

Shohei Ohtani secures the World Baseball Classic for Japan, Lionel Messi gets plenty of love while out at dinner and Mike Tyson faces off with a viral sensation.

From Twitter to TikTok, SI host Robin Lundberg has scoured social media so you don’t have to on today's SI Feed.