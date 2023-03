MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 3.22.23 @12PM: NEW EMERGING DETAILS OF HOW TRUMP WILL BE ARRESTED

Trump discussing how he’d like arrest to go down- DOJ and Manhattan DA caught working together- Inside the Left wing plot to stifle in person political gatherings- Ron Desantis comes out swinging against Trump in Piers Morgan interview- China and Russia reach massive deal as USA sits alone- California spirals as most black students can’t read and teachers go on strike- Does Katie Hobbs have a new plan in Arizona?- MikeCrispi.com for more