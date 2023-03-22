4 Takeaways From Xi and Putin’s Talks in Moscow

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's three-day visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin ended on March 22.

CNN reports that the meeting resulted in over a dozen agreements between the two countries.

Here are five key takeaways from their talks.

1.

, No path forward on resolving conflict in Ukraine.

According to a statement by China's Foreign Ministry, both leaders said , actions that "increase tensions" and "prolong" war need to stop but did not acknowledge that Russia's aggression was the catalyst of continued violence.

2.

, The two countries want to form a new world order.

International relations expert Alexander Korolev says that the leaders' joint statement , identified "the United States as a major security threat" and displayed an "overall convergence of Chinese and Russian world views and approaches to many international issues.".

3.

, "Military mutual trust" was reaffirmed.

Xi and Putin are concerned about NATO's , "continuous strengthening of military-security ties with Asia-Pacific countries." They "oppose external military forces undermining regional peace and stability.".

4.

, A boost to the economy and energy was discussed.

In addition to Putin wanting China to replace "Western enterprises," the leaders said they , "will build a closer energy partnership, supporting companies from both countries in advancing cooperation projects in oil, gas, coal, electricity and nuclear energy.".

