Breaking The Matrix- Special Guest Kerry Cassidy

Kerry has been an Investigative Journalist for almost 20 years.

She is best known for interviewing Whistleblowers about UFO's, the paranormal and the Secret Space Program.

Come join us on our journey to truly break the matrix!

We live in a crazy world and I'm just trying to make some sense out of it!

My hope is to Empower Patriots through Identity, Purpose and Change!