Deep Cover "Yeah he had a Ding Dong" scene

In the Los Angeles empire of cocaine dealer David Jason (Jeff Goldblum), undercover cop Russell Stevens (Laurence Fishburne) is a rising star.

The trouble is, the deeper Stevens gets, he has a tougher time figuring out who's worse: the criminals he's setting up or his colleagues.

Packed with plenty of action scenes and great performances, this cop thriller offers a disturbing angle on crime and power.