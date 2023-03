#351 Mental Health with life cheerleader Mandy Ross

Tune in to The Construction Life Podcast as we chat with Mandy Ross, a life cheerleader, about mental health and ways to take control of our mind.

Mandy shares valuable insights on how to access free resources, aside from therapy, to improve our mental health.

We also discuss the importance of sleep, the impact of food on mood, overcoming shame from vulnerability, and the benefits of connecting with nature.

Don't miss out on this episode where you can learn how to take ownership of your health.