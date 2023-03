WRONGTHINK 3.22.23 @3pm: NICE TRY ELITES! BUT IT’S JUST ANOTHER DAY FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP

TRUMP’S LAWYER RECENTLY SPOKE TO THE PRESS STATING IT’S “JUST ANOTHER DAY” FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP.

AND SHE’S RIGHT.

IF YOU THINK TRUMP IS SHAKING IN HIS BOOTS RIGHT NOW BECAUSE OF A PENDING INDICTMENT FROM A CORRUPT JUSTICE SYSTEM, YOU’VE OBVIOUSLY BEEN LIVING UNDER A ROCK THE PAST 5 OR 6 YEARS.

TRUMP IS ONCE AGAIN TURNING AROUND AND THROWING THE CORRUPTION BACK ON THE ELITES - EXPOSING THEM BY LITERALLY JUST LETTING THE WORLD SEE WHAT THEY DO BEST: DESTROY AMERICA.

MEANWHILE, AMERICANS ARE WAKING UP TO THE FACT THAT THANKS TO THE LEFT, WE ARE NOW THE LAUGHING STOCK OF THE WORLD.