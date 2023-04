A Spy in Kyiv? ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ from "How to Be Cross Eyed"

I had given up my aspiration of becoming a pseudo-Berliner, moved out of my flat near Alexanderplatz, and embarked toward the Slavic east.

I only had a few days left on my Schengen visa so I didnโ€™t linger long in Poland.

As the night bus crossed the Ukrainian border it bumped noisily over a piece of cold metal that let out an eerie metallic groan into the dark.

I was now a denizen of the wild, wild east.