With inflation at record highs, Sweden grapples with poverty

Record inflation and a forecast recession for 2023: the repercussions of the war in Ukraine have taken Sweden from being a good performer in the EU to the bottom of the league.

Food prices are taking off in the country with an average increase of almost 20% over a year, and more than 40% for butter and milk.

The poorest Swedish households are the hardest hit, with economic indicators also showing that inequality is at its highest in the country since the late 1970s.