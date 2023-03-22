Gwyneth Paltrow Caused Utah Skiing Accident, Witness Testifies

NBC News reports that Paltrow is accused of crashing into Terry Sanderson and injuring him at Deer Valley Resort in Utah in 2016.

The actress appeared in court on March 21 for the first day of the trial.

Sanderson alleges that Paltrow caused him "to suffer a concussion, brain injury and four broken ribs.".

He is seeking $300,000, though he previously wanted $3.1 million.

Paltrow denies Sanderson's claims and is countersuing him for $1.

A sole eyewitness, Craig Ramon, has corroborated Sanderson's allegations.

We were skiing down the run, and I heard this, this scream, and I looked over, and about one or two seconds ... I hear this scream, and I see this skier slam into the back of Terry, Craig Ramon, crash witness, via NBC News.

However, Paltrow's attorney found discrepancies between Ramon's previous statements and testimony.

Each party had entirely different stories regarding what happened before, during and after the crash.

NBC News reports that Sanderson, 76, also has dementia.

Medical professionals and Paltrow's children will testify next