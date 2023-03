Ghost of Tsushima, playthrough part DLC 2 (with commentary)

In this part, Jin continues to assist the raiders in hopes of driving the Eagle's mongols off of Iki.

Jin has to face hard truths about the past and his father.

During his adventure on the island he runs into a familiar face.

I rage a bit during the dueling arena, but the coms cheat.

The footage does not lie, but the coms do.

I do ultimately win by finding a way to cheese the coms at their own scummy game.

Enjoy, and stay tuned for more Ghost of Tsushima.