IDetective - “ROB SWEAZA AND TODD LANGUS” - 03.22.23

This WEDNESDAY night, March 22nd, 2023, on the I Detective Show, what happens after a massive trauma event.

How do Police Departments deal with the loss of life, the effects of a critical incident?

Our guests this week, Rob Sweaza and Doctor Todd Langus have developed a program to assist first responders involved in these types of incidents.

Randy Sutton the voice of American Law Enforcement will be giving us the latest Law Enforcement News and John “Buck Savage will have another Choir Practice.

So, buckle up, as we give you the unvarnished truth of what’s happening in Law Enforcement today.

Join us on the I Detective Show every Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m.

Eastern Time, brought to you by KGRAdb.com, for the best alternative talk radio on the planet.