Hanuman Chalisa Bhajans ! श्री हनुमान चालीसा !

Hanuman Chalisa is a timeless ode to devotion Lord Hanuman is known for his devotion to Lord Ram and is considered to be the embodiment of faith, surrender, and devotion.

It is composed by Saint Goswami Tulsidas, the author of the Tulsi Ramayana (Ramacharitamanasa)