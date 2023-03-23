Christopher Bean, Tactical Advantage | Exploring Multiple Paths To Success & Avoiding Pitfalls

Christopher Bean comes to us with an extensive background in human capital management and leadership development in a corporate environment.

He also has over 20 years of firearm related professional coaching experience.

In addition to his role as co-director of the Active Self Protection Instructor Certification program, he is a successful defensive space business owner affiliated with some of the best-known defensive companies in the United States, including his role as part of the coaching staff at The Complete Combatant.

Christopher enjoys personal growth activities, pursuit of perfection in pistol craft as well as spending time with his European Doberman Pinscher, Caesar.