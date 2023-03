Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law, Roxham Road – March 22, 2023

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with reporters on Parliament Hill ahead of the daily question period in the House of Commons.

The prime minister comments on the new law passed by Uganda’s parliament that makes it illegal for someone to identify as LGBTQ.

He also responds to questions on U.S. President Joe Biden’s first official visit to Canada and whether there will be an agreement between the two countries on the future of the Roxham Road unofficial border crossing.