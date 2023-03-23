Nick Lachey Ordered To Attend Anger Management & Aa Meetings After Clash With Photographer

The former 'Newlyweds' star won't be charged in the incident with the photographer, but he's been ordered to attend anger management and AA meetings.
The "Love Is Blind" co-host reached into a photographer's car and tried to grab her phone during a night out with his wife in March..