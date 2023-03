Freed to Worship – a verse-by-verse study of Exodus – Exodus 1 - March 22, 2023

Pastor Rick Lancaster begins a verse-by-verse study of the book of Exodus.

The second book of the Bible describes many of the miraculous things God di to bring His Chosen People out of bondage and to the Promised Land.

Along the way He revealed Himself to the Israelites and taught them how to worship Him.

As New Testament believers we don’t follow the same pattern of worship as God instructed the Jews to worship Him, but through their system we learn a great deal about the God we worship.