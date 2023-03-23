100,000 Years of Qi Refining Period EP08

PLOT : One hundred thousand years ago, the Tianlan Sect dominated the cultivation world, and the disciples in the sect were all arrogance, invincible.

Only the disciple Xu Yang, the founder of the mountain, has been in the Qi refining period.

In order to break through his cultivation base and ascend as soon as possible, Xu Yang retreated for thousands of years.

Unexpectedly, when he left the gate, the realm of comprehension had already declined, and there were only three or five disciples left in the Tianlan Sect.

Seeing that the sect was about to be wiped out, Xu Yang repelled the powerful enemy and vowed to lead the Tianlan Sect back to its peak!

With the expansion of Tianlanzong’s power, the truth of Xu Yang’s stagnant cultivation was revealed step by step.

For thousands of years, a secret that penetrated the three realms of humans, demons, and immortals was also revealed to everyone!

Does one thought become a god, or one thought becomes a demon?

The life and death of the world are in the palm of Xu Yang!