Evaluate job applicants with the big 5 personality test

The Big 5 Personality Test, also known as OCEAN, is a tool that can be used to evaluate job applicants and gain insights into their personality traits[1][2][3][4][5].

The test measures five core personality traits: openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism.

Employers and recruiters commonly use this test to assess a candidate's hidden character and traits[4].

The results of the test can provide further insight into an applicant's natural strengths, inclinations, and preferences[3].