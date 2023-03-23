6 Signs You're Depressed, Not Lazy

Have you lost your sense of direction in life and didn’t know what else to do?

Do you always feel "lazy", unmotivated, and uninspired?

Because we live in such a cutthroat and hypercompetitive society so obsessed with the pursuit of wealth and success, we're likely to suffer from chronic stress.

When we constantly overworking ourselves, we're bound to experience some adverse effects on our mental and emotional well-being.

But what if your laziness is about more than just emotional burnout?

What if it’s already become something much more serious?

Watch this to find out.