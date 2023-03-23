Ramadan Mubarak ❤❣️❤

People celebrate the festival of Ramadan with a lot of fervour.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the lunar Hijri calendar.

Muslims fast from food, drink and intercourse during the daylight hours.

According to the Quran, fasting is a reflective exercise prescribed to become mindful of God and people adhere to this practice to feel closer to God.

Ramadan 2023 is also a time for celebrating the miracle of the Divine Quran.

During Laylat al-Qadr, also known as the Night of Power, the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad by Gabriel, peace be upon them.